Excessive heat prompts early dismissals for schools in New Jersey

Anthony Johnson is live in Bloomfield where New Jersey students were dismissed early from school due to the ongoing heat.

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- As scorching temps stifle the Tri-State area, parents were left juggling their schedules on the first day of school.

Over in Bloomfield, New Jersey and numerous other school districts, classes ended early due to the heat.

For little Riley McGill, who had his first day of kindergarten, air conditioning was available in class. But the Berkley Elementary School has some areas where the heat made it uncomfortable.

"It's not really that cold inside, but the A.C. is on low," said Madison Reyes, a student at the school.

Parents made their way to the school for 12:30 p.m. dismissal saying they had to make plans to get their children early.

"It was tough," said one parent Margaret McGill. "I had to leave my work site a little early. I'm going to work from home in the afternoon."

Some say this is a continuation of summer.

"Technically it sucks that it's so last minute they kind of sprinted that on us," said another parent Edyta Gesich. "But I appreciate the fact that they're considering our children because I don't want my kids to be cooking in there without air conditioning."

Teachers had the windows open for some classrooms, but it becomes unbearable as the temperatures continue to rise.

The district will continue the early dismissals through the rest of the week.

