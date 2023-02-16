NJ school board to hold 1st meeting after 14-year-old student took her own life

Thursday's Central Regional School District Board of Education meeting in Bayville will be the first since 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life. CeFaan Kim has the story.

BAYVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A big crowd is expected at a school board meeting in Bayville, New Jersey, after a student died by suicide.

Thursday's Central Regional School District Board of Education meeting will be the first since 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life.

Her father says Kuch was bullied and beaten at her high school. She took her own life after the attack.

Since then, other students and parents have come forward complaining about the bullying at the same school.

Ahead of the board meeting, the acting superintendent laid out what changes are being implemented.

But it's the questions he did not answer that will likely enrage parents Thursday night.

"Prospective initiatives include organizing a steering committee, including parents, community leaders to evaluate and update our approach to bullying and other issues," said Dr. Douglas Corbett, Acting Superintendent of Central Regional School District.

Dr. Corbett says he's laying out where they are now and the way forward after the district's response to a filmed attack on Kuch sparked outrage.

Parents demanded change from school administrators after the teen took her own life.

The freshman was hit in the face with a full 20-ounce water bottle three times. On the video, she was punched, kicked and her hair was pulled, while classmates laughed and recorded the attack at school.

The superintendent resigned amid the fallout.

Ocean County prosecutors have charged four other girls for the attack on the teen at the high school in Bayville.

One girl is charged with aggravated assault, two others are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and the fourth is charged with harassment.

The acting superintendent says there will be new measures put in place, so this doesn't happen again.

"Retaining an outside party to examine our policies and our response to crisis," Dr. Corbett said. "Reviewing our districts policies, cellphone policies specific scheduling, Student Assembly to discuss volume, social media risks and related contemporary issues. Establish a toll-free hotline, operated by an outside party for students to call anonymously if they wish if they feel threatened, physically, or online."

Meanwhile, there have been protests outside of school by parents and students, saying this has happened before, and must stop.

When asked if there was a culture of violence at the high school, Corbett said he disagrees.

"I disagree with that," Dr. Corbett said. "That has not been my experience at all."

The acting superintendent, citing a legal matter, also wouldn't talk about Kuch's case. He wouldn't say whether or not police were called. He says he has not been in touch with her family.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

