NJ Governor Murphy touts proposed 'Boardwalk Fund' ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is touting his "Boardwalk Fund."

He first brought the fund to light in his proposed state budget.

You could already see the Jersey Shore coming to life ahead of this Memorial Day Weekend.

Boardwalk businesses are set to go and there are some predictions that the shore is getting ready for a possible record breaking summer.

Governor Murphy made his pilgrimage to the Asbury Park boardwalk to check in on businesses and make sure they are ready for the holiday weekend.

The governor got a chance to check out the grill at one of the famous food locations and took some time to check out some specialty items that are unique to this town.

He also dropped by a new bar and restaurant that is ready to serve the crowds that will dominate the boardwalk as the weather gets warmer.

The governor is pushing the $100 million Boardwalk Fund to upgrade the boardwalks throughout the state.

He was joined by the mayor and state senator to discuss the shore which is New Jersey's largest tourist attraction.

It brings in $500 million in economic activity during the summer months.

The governor says there are early indications the jersey shore is going to have one pf the best summers in recent memory.

"It feels like we're going to have a big summer. We look at a bunch of different metrics. The rental market, the sale market, we look at small business startups, you listen to the owners of the three places we just were, it's early, but you can already tell that business is going to be good. Weather is always obviously a big factor," Governor Murphy said.

The success of the Jersey Shore depends on weather, and despite it being cool Thursday, there are people out and we can expect big crowds as the official start of summer is now just hours away.

