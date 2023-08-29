Boat capsizes near Northport, family of 4 pulled from Long Island Sound

NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A family of four from Brentwood was rescued from the Long Island Sound after their boat capsized off Northport.

It happened on Monday at 8:26 p.m.

A 17-year-old called 911 when the boat he and his family were in started taking on water.

The 14-foot skiff fully capsized faster than the Suffolk County police could get there and the family was in the water when they arrived.

The teen, Oscar Martinez, used the flashlight on his cellphone to signal Marine Bureau Officers Robert Reed and Robert Mroczkowski who were onboard Marine Bravo.

Within 10 minutes from the initial call, Oscar Martinez, Jose Velasquez, 29, Olsin Martinez, 37, and Emma Martinez, 22, were pulled safely from the water.

Only two of the four were wearing life preservers.

The family was transported to the Soundview Boat Ramp for evaluation by Northport Fire Department personnel and declined medical treatment.

