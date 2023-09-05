NewsCopter 7 is live over the scene where emergency crews are battling a fire on a boat near City Island.

Boat sinks after being engulfed in flames off of City Island fuel dock

CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) -- A boat caught fire on City Island Tuesday just before 6 p.m.

The fire engulfed the boat before firefighters were able to get it under control.

The boat sunk, and it is unclear if anyone was on the boat at the time of the fire.

The boat fire spread to the fuel dock, and all traffic was blocked on the City Island Bridge. The fire only partially damaged the dock and did not cause damage to the bridge.

It is not clear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

