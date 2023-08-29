11-year-old boy in surgery after being bitten by dog on Lower East Side

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A dog bit a child in a Manhattan apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 3 p.m., police received a report of a child bitten by an American bulldog at an apartment building on the Lower East Side.

The 11-year-old boy was bit several times in the face and arm.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.

At this time, the dog is barricaded inside the apartment.

It is not yet clear who the dog belongs to or what may have led up to the attack.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

