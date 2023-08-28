Family of 4, including 2 kids, found dead inside Upper West Side apartment: police sources

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a family of four, including two children, were found dead inside an apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with apparent stab wounds, according to police sources.

Police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check on the fourth floor of 328 West 86th Street just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 41-year-old father, 40-year-old mother, 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son dead.

Police recovered multiple knives at the scene, and police sources told Eyewitness News that the victims suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

It's unclear whether this was a murder-suicide or if police are still looking for a suspect.

Sources say responders had to force the door open, which would indicate the door was locked from the inside.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

