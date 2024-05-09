NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run crash on West Shore Expressway

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the West Shore Expressway on Staten Island.

It happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday.

The driver fled the southbound crash, in the area of exit 9.

The NYPD cruiser was struck from behind. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital with neck and back injuries.

The NYPD and their K9 units were out in force searching the nearby woods. The department's helicopter searched from above.

The suspect was taken into custody just after 10:15 a.m.

Details on the identities of the officer and suspect and any possible charges have not yet been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

