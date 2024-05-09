Brooklyn TikToker documenting quest to visit every museum in New York City

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- New York City is home to about 180 museums, so trying to visit all of them seems like a tall task for anyone, right?

Don't tell that to Brooklyn native Jane August.

August, 25, has made it her mission to visit every museum in the city. She felt the need to enrich herself culturally after being stuck at home like many during the pandemic.

"Theaters were closed, concert venues and movie theaters were closed," August said. "But I realized museums were starting to re-open. And that was something I could go do with my friends safely. That's kind of how it started."

August has taken in 115 museums so far since first starting her quest back in February 2021.

"There are so many small and unique ones, like City Reliquary in Williamsburg," she said. "There are some that are in the front of people's apartments and they do community events. So I consider those museums."

Along the way, August has amassed 27,000 followers on TikTok, allowing them to follow along for the ride.

"Sometimes I will run into my followers at museums, which is really sweet," she acknowledged. "I get see the effect my content has on them."

While she noted the New York Historical Society and Museum of the City of New York are two of her favorites, every museum August has visited had its own impact on her and what she's trying to accomplish.

"I just love knowing stuff and I love New York City," she said. "That's been a real privilege of this museum project."

