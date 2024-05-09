Wrong-way crash in Stratford, Connecticut kills 4 people

STRATFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A fiery wrong-way crash resulted in the deaths of four people in Connecticut on Thursday.

It happened in the early morning hours, before 2 a.m., along Route 15 in Stratford.

Police said a driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes and slammed into another vehicle.

That's when one of the vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Both drivers and two passengers were killed.

State police had to close those southbound lanes for about seven hours.

An investigation into the deadly crash is underway.

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick released a statement on the crash saying, "I was saddened to learn about the accident that occurred on the Merritt overnight, and send my condolences to the families of those who perished. I would like to thank our state police and Stratford's public safety team for assisting them in their efforts."

The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

