Boats collide off Long Island leaving multiple injured, officials say

Officials: Two boats collide in Freeport near Cow Meadow Park...sources say one person dead, another lost a limb, waiting for details from officials @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/BElGTDF7St — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) August 2, 2020

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Multiple people have been injured after two boats collided off Long Island, officials say.The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport.Detectives are currently on the scene investigating.The U.S. Coast Guard says they are assisting local agencies.The accident tossed multiple people in the water, but everyone is accounted for, officials say.----------