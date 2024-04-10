Federal prosecutors do not object to delaying corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors in New York said Wednesday they do not oppose moving the trial of Nadine Menendez, who is charged with her husband, Sen. Robert Menendez, in a political corruption case.

The prosecutors, however, said they do oppose separate trials for the husband and wife, putting the May 6 trial date in doubt.

"The Government does not object to Nadine Menendez's request to adjourn the trial," prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge. "However, the Government requests that, rather than adjourn the trial sine die, the Court instead adjourn the trial as to all defendants until a date certain in or about July or August."

Nadine Menendez requested a postponement due to a "serious medical" issue that was not publicly disclosed.

"The Government also takes seriously the unexpected medical development described in the sealed declaration. However, the Government does not believe that-at least at this time-Nadine Menendez should be severed from her co-defendants," prosecutors said in their letter.

There is a hearing in the case on Thursday.

Menendez, his wife and three New Jersey businessmen have been charged in a sweeping political conspiracy involving alleged favors for Egypt and Qatar in exchange for gold bars, cash and a car. One of the businessmen has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government.

