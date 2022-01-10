Danny Tanner Remembered: 'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget

Saget was found dead in Florida on Sunday at the age of 65.
The Philadelphia native was best known for playing the widowed father of three Danny Tanner on ABC's "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. He reprised his role in the Netflix spin-off "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020.
Saget's costars on both shows reacted on social media to the star's death and shared fond memories of their friendships.
John Stamos
"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on death of Bob Saget: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” https://t.co/kHSE3o3WmT pic.twitter.com/rPueVfgP7N— ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022
Dave Coulier
"My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."
My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.— Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022
Candace Cameron Bure
"I don't know what to say Broken heart. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."
I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022
Andrea Barber
"This one hurts. He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with "Love you." Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don't hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.
Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth."
John Brotherton
" His heart was abundantly full of love and kindness for others. Determined to make everyone smile and laugh and love a little more. He was truly the best.
.
.
.
Thank you for all the kind words of love and inspiration Bob You will be infinitely missed by all, forever. Rest in peace, love... and laughter..."
SEE ALSO: Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget
Soni Nicole Bringas
"A terrible sad day."
Juan Pablo Di Pace
"An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much..."
Elias Harger
"Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget. I was at the showing of my friend McKenna's movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I'm literally in shock. "
ABC Entertainment
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. Whether playing a loving father on "Full House" or hosting the early years of "America's Funniest Home Videos" with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent."
We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. pic.twitter.com/FzfUrpGj4G— ABC (@ABCNetwork) January 10, 2022
Netflix
"America's Dad (Broken heart) RIP Bob Saget"
America's Dad 💔 RIP Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/wYrjKwemHe— Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) January 10, 2022