3 camp counselors injured after bobcat attack in Lyme, Connecticut

LYME, Connecticut (WABC) -- A bobcat attacked a children's camp leader in Connecticut.

Officials say the victim was sleeping in a hammock at Selden Neck State Park in Lyme on Friday when the animal attacked.

The camp leader, along with two other employees, killed the bobcat, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The bobcat's remains were taken to a state public health laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies.

All three camp counselors were treated for minor injuries.

This news comes after reports of a coyote attack in New Jersey on Friday.

In that attack, two people, including a dog, were injured in the unprovoked attack. The dog in that incident lost an eye.

