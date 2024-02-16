'Bobi Wine: The People's President' returns to theaters in New York City after Oscar nomination

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The documentary "Bobi Wine: The People's President" earned a rare perfect score from more than 30 critics on Rotten Tomatoes and now the movie is back on the big screen this weekend in New York City after it was nominated for an Oscar.

An Oscar nomination can be a life-changing moment - leading to better work at better pay. An Academy Award nod has saved a movie maker's career before, but in this case, it just might have actually saved a life.

Bobi Wine left the life of an entertainer to become a leader of the people and run for president of Uganda. Viewers watched as the star-turned-politician was imprisoned for daring to challenge a military regime that has been in power for 38 years.

"My life continues to be a risk every day," Wine said.

He was free to attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles last summer, but upon his return to Uganda, he was arrested again and confined to his home with his wife Barbie.

"We were under house arrest which he had escaped," his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi said.

In fact, he was on the run when the film about them was nominated for an Oscar as one of the best feature documentaries of the year.

"So when the news was broken to us we screamed, forgetting that we were in hiding," Wine said.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos got the couple to tell a remarkable story of how the Oscar recognition offered a respite from their daily challenges.

"That very day after the announcement the military withdrew from our house," he said.

An invitation to attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon can enhance the careers of anyone lucky enough to be there, but in his case, their lives were at stake.

"This film being nominated in an Oscar is another layer of protection because now the world is watching what's happening in Uganda," Wine said. "We are very thankful for this film and the platform."

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" is airing now on Disney+ and Hulu, owned by the same parent company of this station.

