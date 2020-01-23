Bodega argument ends in deadly shooting in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.The NYPD says it started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday with an argument inside a bodega at 51st Street and 10th Avenue.The dispute spilled out into the street, where gunshots were fired.A 31-year-old man was shot, likely in the back.He got into a black SUV and tried to drive away, but he crashed almost a block away into a car dealership near 50th Street and 11th Avenue.The victim was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Investigators say despite official New York license plates on the SUV, it is not an official state vehicle, and the victim was not a state employee.Police believe the plates might have been stolen or fraudulent.Investigators have not released a description of the suspect. Their investigation continues.----------