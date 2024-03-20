Bronx bodega serial robbery suspect sought; owners group offers $3,000 reward

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A group of bodega owners has announced a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a thief police say has targeted the same deli at least three times since January.

Police say the suspect was armed each time he robbed Forest Deli on East 163rd Street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

He has allegedly stolen more than a thousand dollars total from the cash register.

"He keeps coming back again and again, armed and ready to kill if he doesn't get things his way," said Radahmes Rodriguez, president of United Bodegas of America, in a statement. "We have never seen anything like this before. We are very concerned he will kill someone next time. UBA is offering $3,000 to catch him before he kills one of our members."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in surveillance images released by the NYPD is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

