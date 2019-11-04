Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas beach

The bodies of a New Hampshire couple who disappeared while traveling across the country were found in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Family of Jim and Michelle Butler are still searching for answers into their deaths after their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave along the beach. They say they feel like they're in limbo as they wait to learn more information about their deaths.

"They were the greatest. Michelle was a sweetheart and Jim was a comedian, anything to make you laugh," longtime family friend Danielle Hueber said. "They'll be greatly missed."

A vigil organized by Hueber was held Sunday night in the couple's hometown of Rumney.

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi people gathered and prayed on the beach where the bodies were found. Even though they did not know the Butlers, the RV community considers them family.

Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.

The only clue authorities have right now is surveillance video showing someone driving the Butlers' truck and RV into Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christinew hampshiretravelu.s. & worldinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY battles all-hands fire in the Bronx
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
1 man drowns, 3 others rescued on Long Island Sound
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Court orders Trump to turn over taxes, Supreme Court appeal likely
Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Show More
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
First on 7: Victim of violent Bronx elevator attack speaks out
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed on Queens basketball court
2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Jepkosgei, Kamworor win race
Search for group who stole sneakers, slashed man's thumb
More TOP STORIES News