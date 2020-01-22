Body found after car crashes into Rockland County building deemed homicide

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- The death of a man who crashed his car into a building in Rockland County has been deemed a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 7 Prospect Gardens in Spring Valley.

Police say they received several 911 calls of a car into a building, and responding officers found a man in his 20s unconscious behind the wheel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined the incident was a homicide, but police have not yet released further information on the circumstances of his death.

The Spring Valley Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please call 845-356-7400.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring valleyrockland countyhomicidecar into building
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, woman critically injured in Park Slope fire
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Man shot in back during Bronx robbery
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Show More
Teen struck by driver after getting off school bus in NJ
Residents of NYC building left without heat, hot water for weeks
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting sexual harassment
Woman randomly punched in head outside Prospect Park
NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in NYC
More TOP STORIES News