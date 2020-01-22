Body found after car crashes into Rockland County building deemed homicide

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- The death of a man who crashed his car into a building in Rockland County has been deemed a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 7 Prospect Gardens in Spring Valley.Police say they received several 911 calls of a car into a building, and responding officers found a man in his 20s unconscious behind the wheel.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation determined the incident was a homicide, but police have not yet released further information on the circumstances of his death.The Spring Valley Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please call 845-356-7400.----------