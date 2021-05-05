Body found in search for missing student from Drew University

Ajay Sah, 22, was a foreign exchange student from Nepal who was attending Drew University in Madison.
Last seen on campus at Drew University on January 19, 2021, an investigation confirmed Sah traveled by NJ Transit train to New York Penn Station.
Surveillance footage observed an individual believed to be Sah in New York City on the Brooklyn Bridge at approximately 5 a.m. on January 20, 2021. Sah was seen traveling alone and carrying a backpack.
Authorities say first, Sah's backpack was discovered by a person on a beach in Sea Bright, New Jersey and its contents were turned over to authorities in late April.
The month prior, an unidentified body was discovered in Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn on March 9.
Initially unable to confirm an identification, the City of New York Police Department notified the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit on April 25.
The unidentified body was later confirmed to be Sah by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York through the use of X-ray analysis.
"The Morris County Prosecutor's Office extends its condolences to the Sah family for their loss. The circumstances of this disappearance were challenging, however, were investigated thoroughly by the MCPO, Madison Police Department and its law enforcement partners. We appreciate all of the hard work put into tracing Mr. Sah's movements," said Robert J. Carroll, Acting Morris County Prosecutor.
ALSO READ | 'He was so lucky': 3-year-old boy survives 5-story fall out NYC apartment window
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip