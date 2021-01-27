Search underway for missing Drew University student in NJ

Police say the last time anyone heard from Ajay Sah was Tuesday, January 19
By Eyewitness News
MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Drew University student last seen on the New Jersey campus a week ago.

Police say the last time anyone heard from Ajay Sah was Tuesday, January 19.

The 22-year-old international student from Nepal is a junior and a resident assistant.

MORE NEWS | Westchester community raises $32K for private school security guard battling COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports a community in Westchester County is coming together to support the family of a private school security guard battling COVID.


Drew University is asking any students with information about the disappearance of Sah to contact its campus life and student affairs staff.

They say they are working with the Madison Police Department and Sah's family and friends to locate him.

ALSO READ: First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
EMBED More News Videos

Welcome home Champ and Major! Major is notably the first-ever rescue dog to reside in the White House.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymorris countycollege studentscollegestudent safetycollege studentmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Biden's vaccine supply boost means for Tri-State
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
NY community helps support school security guard battling COVID
The Countdown: Biden boosts vaccine supply; senators sworn in for impeachment trial
Nurse runs critical service for MTA's own workers during COVID-19
Show More
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Wintry mix causes headaches on roadways in Tri-State area
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Teen teaches business lessons to foster kids through baking
More TOP STORIES News