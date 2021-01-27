Search underway for missing Drew University student in NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10042263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports a community in Westchester County is coming together to support the family of a private school security guard battling COVID.

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Drew University student last seen on the New Jersey campus a week ago.Police say the last time anyone heard from Ajay Sah was Tuesday, January 19.The 22-year-old international student from Nepal is a junior and a resident assistant.Drew University is asking any students with information about the disappearance of Sah to contact its campus life and student affairs staff.They say they are working with the Madison Police Department and Sah's family and friends to locate him.----------