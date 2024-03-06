Investigation underway after body parts found inside Bronx apartment

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say body parts were found inside a Bronx apartment on Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to an apartment on Summit Avenue at around 8:25 p.m. for a wellness check.

A torso and arms were found inside the apartment. The head and legs are not there and are still being sought.

A 30-year-old person of interest is being questioned at the 44th Precinct.

No charges were immediately filed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Investigation into man and woman's body parts found; 4 in police custody on Long Island

Crystal Cranmore has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.