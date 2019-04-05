Grand Canyon death: Body recovered after man falls over South Rim

This Oct. 22, 2012, file photo shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (Rick Bowmer, File/AP Photo)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK -- Another visitor has died at Grand Canyon National Park after a man fell 400 feet (122 meters) over the South Rim, authorities said Thursday.

Park rangers responded to a call shortly before noon Wednesday that someone had fallen over the rim. The park's helicopter and technical rescue team recovered the body of a 67-year-old man.

The name and hometown of the man wasn't immediately available.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death, park officials said.

A spokeswoman said it was the first over-the-edge death this year at Grand Canyon National Park, which had 17 fatalities last year.

Two people died at the Grand Canyon late last month in separate incidents that included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures at Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation outside the boundaries of the national park.

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., drawing nearly 6.4 million visitors last year. Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai reservation gets about 1 million visitors annually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grand canyonu.s. & worldtourism
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DNA to determine if body is missing NYC mother of 3
Ex-radio host Craig Carton faces sentencing for fraud
Bizarre hoax: 23-year-old claimed to be missing boy
Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'
AccuWeather: Chilly and rainy Friday
Search for man who showed teens picture of his genitals
NYPD helps track terror suspect from Bronx to Montana
Show More
Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect Eric Holder charged with murder
Epic parking-space standoff goes viral on social media
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
2 park employees injured by falling tree in New Rochelle
12-year-old boy rescued from subway tracks in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News