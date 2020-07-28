Body recovered in Rockland County lake drowning

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A man drowned while swimming in a Rockland County lake Monday.

Police responded to a call of a submersion in Harriman State Park's Lake Sebago.

Officers were informed that 25 year-old was swimming with friends in the lake near the Sebago Dam, went under water and did not resurface.

On Tuesday, Rockland County scuba divers recovered the victim.

The victim was identified as Bronx resident Rashad Ibrahim.

The case is still under investigation.

