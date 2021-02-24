Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in New Jersey pond

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police continue to investigate the causes of death for a woman and an 11-year-old child whose bodies were found in a pond in New Jersey Tuesday night.

Authorities say an unattended 6-year-old girl shouting for her mother and footprints leading to the water led emergency crews to the victims near the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park around 6 p.m.

Officers spotted the bodies, and Boonton's Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old boy.

The 6-year-old child was unharmed, officials said.

Authorities have not released any names or disclosed the relationship between the individuals, but a family member at the scene Wednesday described the incident as a horrible accident.

As authorities towed a Nissan SUV from the scene, local residents said drownings do happen there occasionally but that a wintertime drowning is especially shocking.

There is a danger sign at the scene warning of the steep drop, and an emergency call box is located just feet away.

"It's obviously a very sad day when children are involved in this type of situation," acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said. "Horrible situation. Our deepest condolences go out to the family."

Area residents were stopping by the scene, leaving flowers.

"There's a family in deep pain today," one woman said. "And we as people of Boonton need to say, we're thinking of you and praying for you."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

