New Jersey coronavirus update: State likely to re-open vaccine mega-sites for booster shots

Murphy said he's just waiting for the CDC's final authorization on the eligibility window for booster shots.
Health officials have recommended an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but with the renewed spread of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant, the agency could approve a 6-month window.
If that happens, 2.4 million new Jerseyans would become eligible for the shots starting Sept. 20.
"As these folks return to the queue in a few weeks, we do expect to see an increase in vaccine demand. to be clear, we are confident we have the supply and the distribution capacity to serve everyone," Murphy said. "While we have tremendous capacity at our distribution sites now, we have about 1,500 of them, we have to increase it further in anticipation of the booster and the demand that goes with it."
Meanwhile, New Jersey says nearly 54% of young people age 12 to 17 are vaccinated.
While that number is above the 50 percent national average in that age group Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli wants to do even better.
When school starts next week in the garden state, p to six million KN95 and surgical masks will be available to students, teachers and staff.
