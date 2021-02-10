Boy critically injured after fire starts in kitchen of Bronx apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10325023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire officials say a two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of three-story apartment building on Findlay Avenue just before 9 p.m.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A seven-year-old boy was critically injured in a second alarm fire in the Bronx Tuesday night.The fire started in the kitchen of the home on Findlay Avenue just before 9 p.m.Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting from the apartment building.The boy suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation and was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in critical condition.Eight children and an adult were in the apartment at the time of the fire. None of the others were hurt.A firefighter was treated at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------