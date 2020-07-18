Toddler falls 5 stories into the arms of neighbors

A boy in China survived a five story fall when he was caught by neighbors below.

Video shows the child trying to hang on to the roof of a building before he lost his grip.

SEE RELATED STORY: 7-year-old falls 9 floors down apartment building

Local media said the boy was climbing on what appeared to be an electrical box before ended up on the roof.


SEE RELATED STORY: Toddler boy dies after fall from Boston building
