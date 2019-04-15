12-year-old boy fatally struck by Bergen County sheriff's patrol car

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a Bergen County sheriff's patrol car.The unidentified boy from Fair Lawn, New Jersey was walking on Route 208 Sunday night with a group of friends and his brother when he was struck.The officer was driving a marked cruiser and patrolling Route 208 at the time of the crash.The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.----------