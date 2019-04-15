12-year-old boy fatally struck by Bergen County sheriff's patrol car

It happened in Bergen County.

By Eyewitness News
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a Bergen County sheriff's patrol car.

The unidentified boy from Fair Lawn, New Jersey was walking on Route 208 Sunday night with a group of friends and his brother when he was struck.

The officer was driving a marked cruiser and patrolling Route 208 at the time of the crash.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

