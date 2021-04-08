Boy killed, 7 others hurt, including 3 children, in Newark house fire

The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.
Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.
Firefighters scrambled to get four adults and three children out of the home.
They are being treated for various injuries.
A young boy, believed to be eight years old, did not make it out.
His body was located on the third floor by firefighters.
The Essex County Prosecutors Office will conduct the investigation.
