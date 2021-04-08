Boy killed, 7 others hurt, including 3 children, in Newark house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10495561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boy died in a fire that tore through a Newark townhouse, injuring seven other residents early Thursday morning.The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.Firefighters scrambled to get four adults and three children out of the home.They are being treated for various injuries.A young boy, believed to be eight years old, did not make it out.His body was located on the third floor by firefighters.The Essex County Prosecutors Office will conduct the investigation.----------