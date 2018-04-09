Boy struck by SUV in Queens hit and run, suffers leg injury

CeFaan Kim has more on the hit and run from Corona.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
A child was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Queens Friday afternoon.

The hit and run accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at 37th Avenue and 101st Street in Corona.

The boy, believed to be around 13, was struck by a black SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban or Dodge Durango with New Jersey plates. Police say the driver fled the scene.

The victim was believed to have suffered a broken leg and was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

