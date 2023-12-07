Bradley Cooper whips up cheesesteaks for food truck customers in Greenwich Village

Actor Bradley Cooper recently took on a different sort of role, one that required him to work in a food truck.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Actor Bradley Cooper recently took on a different sort of role, one that required him to work in a food truck.

Cooper rocked his apron as he served up cheesesteaks in Greenwich Village on Wednesday.

"Afternoon, breadheads. Come on down and get a cheesesteak," Cooper said in a video.

He teamed up with a restaurant from Philadelphia to serve a long line of customers.

All of the proceeds went to charity.

