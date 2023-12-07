  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bradley Cooper whips up cheesesteaks for food truck customers in Greenwich Village

WABC logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 11:51PM
Actor Bradley Cooper serves up fresh cheesesteaks for charity in NYC
EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Bradley Cooper recently took on a different sort of role, one that required him to work in a food truck.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Actor Bradley Cooper recently took on a different sort of role, one that required him to work in a food truck.

Cooper rocked his apron as he served up cheesesteaks in Greenwich Village on Wednesday.

"Afternoon, breadheads. Come on down and get a cheesesteak," Cooper said in a video.

ALSO READ | Rockefeller Center ride soars visitors 800 feet above NYC to recreate iconic photo

The exhilarating ride recreates an iconic moment and photograph first published in the New York-Herald-Tribune on Oct. 2, 1932.

He teamed up with a restaurant from Philadelphia to serve a long line of customers.

All of the proceeds went to charity.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW