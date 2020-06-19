Brazen attempted armed robbery of pharmacy in Brooklyn caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in an attempted armed robbery at a crowded pharmacy in Brooklyn.

Video showed one of the men jumping over the counter while holding a gun.


This happened last Tuesday afternoon at New Trend Pharmacy in East Flatbush.

The store's owner confronted the three suspects and they ran off without stealing anything.


Anyone with information in regards to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york cityattempted robberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the region
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
Show More
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
Fmr. NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver pleads for leniency
More TOP STORIES News