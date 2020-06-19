Brazen attempted armed robbery of pharmacy in Brooklyn caught on camera

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in an attempted armed robbery at a crowded pharmacy in Brooklyn.Video showed one of the men jumping over the counter while holding a gun.This happened last Tuesday afternoon at New Trend Pharmacy in East Flatbush.The store's owner confronted the three suspects and they ran off without stealing anything.Anyone with information in regards to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------