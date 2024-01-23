Franklin police warn of recent rash of home break-ins, burglaries

FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Franklin Township want to get the word out to residents to stay vigilant after several home invasions and burglaries.

First and foremost, they say if you see something, say something immediately.

They say, that even if you think it might not be significant, it's better to report it to the proper authorities, like the police, rather than posting it on social media or a community page.

To help stay safe, they say that you should keep your front, back, and side exterior lights on at night and report any street light outages.

If you are planning on being away, have someone check on your home or they say, you can even let officers know that you will be out of town.

Police pointed to four concerning incidents that led to these calls for vigilance.

Back on December 12, on Boudinot Lane, two men tried to get into a home through a window at 5:49 a.m. They were unsuccessful.

One week later on December 19, also at 5:49 a.m. on the same street, a resident reported seeing a flashlight shining into their foyer.

On January 11, on Woodfield Court at 4:48 a.m., a resident said they saw three suspects try to get into their first-floor window. The three took off once they spotted the homeowner.

A few days later at 8:10 p.m. on January 16 on Canvas Court, officers responded to a burglary in progress. Officers said when they arrived, they found the sliding glass door to the home shattered. Fortunately, the homeowner was not injured and the suspects ran off.

"Community policing aids the investigative process and plays a crucial role in solving these cases," said Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather. "We are asking our residents to be observant and immediately share anything that might help our police officers and detectives. Our officers are working tirelessly and your information, Ring Video Doorbell, or any other evidence may give them a lead. Please help us, help you."

Anyone with information on these break-ins can contact Detective Sammy Hernandez at Sammy.hernandez@franklinnj.gov or at 732-873-5533, ext. 3154.

If you prefer to leave an anonymous tip, you can call 732, 873-5533, ext. 7277, or email at anonymousFTPD@franklinnj.gov.

ALSO READ | Illegal e-batteries being sold in New York City despite efforts to restrict access

7 On Your Side's Dan Krauth has more on the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.