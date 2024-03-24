13-year-old boy injured after being shot in front of home on Long Island: Suffolk County police

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in front of his home in Brentwood on Saturday, Suffolk police say.
The incident occurred at 106 Pheasant Circle at 6:45 p.m.
The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
