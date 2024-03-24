13-year-old boy injured after being shot in front of home on Long Island: Suffolk County police

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in front of his home in Brentwood on Saturday, Suffolk police say.

The incident occurred at 106 Pheasant Circle at 6:45 p.m.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Bill filed to prevent squatters from having rights in New York

Investigative Reporter Dan Krauth speaks to officials about the squatting loophole.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.