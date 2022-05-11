Brooklyn high school employee facing child porn, cyberstalking charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11837018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports from the scene of Tuesday night's shooting.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A high school employee in Brooklyn is charged with sexual exploitation of a child after authorities say he enticed a minor to send sexually explicit videos on WhatsApp and threatened to publicly release them.An 11-count indictment was unsealed Wednesday in federal court charged Brian Quinones, a 30-year-old paraprofessional at Midwood High School, with distribution of child of pornography, cyberstalking, and related offenses.The charges relate to sexually explicit videos of a child that Quinones allegedly requested and received from a boy he met over the internet, as well as other sexually explicit images and videos he allegedly possessed and distributed.Following a court-authorized search of Quinones' residence and the seizure of his electronic devices, FBI agents reportedly discovered a series of sexually explicit messages between Quinones, who was impersonating a woman, and the boy.Authorities say Quinones then threatened to post the victim's material online unless he agreed to make additional sexually explicit content."I got everything you sent," Quinones allegedly wrote in a WhatsApp message, adding that he would "ruin" the victim.Officials say Quinones also directed the boy to do "everything I tell u to do" and to "behave."When the child declined to do so, Quinones allegedly threatened, "I'm ready to make u famous. Any last words?"Quinones was arrested Wednesday, and if convicted of the top charge, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.----------