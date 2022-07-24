Society

Ceremony in New Jersey to honor Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection will be honored in his New Jersey town.

A garden has been created at Volunteer's Park in South River in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

A dedication ceremony will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.

Officer Sicknick was injured while confronting pro-Trump rioters during the siege on the Capitol.


He later suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

