Ceremony in New Jersey to honor Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection will be honored in his New Jersey town.A garden has been created at Volunteer's Park in South River in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.A dedication ceremony will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.RELATED | New Jersey native, slain Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick honored in DC: 'We will never forget' Officer Sicknick was injured while confronting pro-Trump rioters during the siege on the Capitol.He later suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.