Ceremony in New Jersey to honor Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection

A garden has been created at Volunteer's Park in South River in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
A dedication ceremony will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
Officer Sicknick was injured while confronting pro-Trump rioters during the siege on the Capitol.
He later suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.
