Brick to install lightning prediction and detection equipment after lifeguard's death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Brick to install lightning prediction equipment after lifeguard's death

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Beach staff and visitors at a Jersey Shore town will soon be getting more protection from lightning.

Officials from the town of Brick say they plan to install lightning prediction and detection equipment.

The equipment is expected to cost $40,000 and was approved in the township's 2022 budget.

This comes after a lifeguard died last summer from a lightning strike in nearby Berkeley Township.

Keith Pinto, 19, of Toms River was one of eight people who were struck by the lightning on August 30, 2021.

The strike happened at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park, just south of Seaside Park.



Officials say the equipment they plan to purchase emits a loud horn for 30 seconds when lightning is detected within 25 miles.

It also gives about 45 minutes of advanced warning.

ALSO READ: Tips to beat the heat as summer-like weather arrives
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brickbeacheslightninglifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tips to beat the heat as summer-like weather arrives
AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Child porn arrest prompts concern among daycare parents
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Stabbing in front of Bronx firehouse caught on camera
Woman recounts hearing brother's murder over the phone
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Show More
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
Hochul to make announcement on LIRR's East Side Access Project
7 On Your Side: Tips for scoring the best summer travel deals
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
Man attacks 13-year-old boy with bike on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News