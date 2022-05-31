Brick to install lightning prediction and detection equipment after lifeguard's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11911392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Beach staff and visitors at a Jersey Shore town will soon be getting more protection from lightning.Officials from the town of Brick say they plan to install lightning prediction and detection equipment.The equipment is expected to cost $40,000 and was approved in the township's 2022 budget.This comes after a lifeguard died last summer from a lightning strike in nearby Berkeley Township.Keith Pinto, 19, of Toms River was one of eight people who were struck by the lightning on August 30, 2021.The strike happened at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park, just south of Seaside Park.Officials say the equipment they plan to purchase emits a loud horn for 30 seconds when lightning is detected within 25 miles.It also gives about 45 minutes of advanced warning.