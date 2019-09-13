Brick used to smash NYPD police cruiser windshield in Queens

The pictures speak for themselves. Cops were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in the @NYPD100Pct, came out to find this airmail. No injuries this time, fortunately. pic.twitter.com/LCJOJQYpjm — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 13, 2019

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A brick was used to smash the front window of an NYPD police cruiser in Queens Friday morning.Fortunately, the two NYPD officers were already out of the vehicle responding to a call, and neither was injured.Authorities say the officers were at call for help at a NYCHA building on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway around 7 a.m.The officers, assigned to the 100th Precinct, parked their police cruiser and entered the complex.When they returned, they found a brick on the hood and the windshield shattered.So far, there are no arrests.----------