Brick used to smash NYPD police cruiser windshield in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A brick was used to smash the front window of an NYPD police cruiser in Queens Friday morning.

Fortunately, the two NYPD officers were already out of the vehicle responding to a call, and neither was injured.

Authorities say the officers were at call for help at a NYCHA building on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway around 7 a.m.

The officers, assigned to the 100th Precinct, parked their police cruiser and entered the complex.

When they returned, they found a brick on the hood and the windshield shattered.


So far, there are no arrests.

