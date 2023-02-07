Police investigating 2 separate, deadly shootings in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police are investigating two deadly shootings that took place within a short distance of each other in Connecticut on Monday. Marcus Solis has the story.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Residents in Bridgeport, Connecticut are on edge after two murders took place on Monday, just a short distance from each other.

The scene has been processed but police cruisers remain at the block where a 35-year-old man was shot to death.

It was around 9 p.m. Monday when the victim, identified as Tyeshon King, was shot multiple times while sitting inside a car on Trumbull Avenue. Police say it appears King was targeted.

"We do believe the community at large is safe and this was isolated to this particular individual," Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said.

The murder was the second of the day.

The first took place in broad daylight. In that incident, a 26-year-old was also shot to death while sitting inside of a car.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Witnesses described hearing multiple shots in a parking lot of a housing complex on William Street not far from the first killing, which raises the question whether both shootings are somehow connected.

"It's safe to say we're taken aback by two homicides in less than 24 hours, as the chief commented sometimes you look for connections when you have homicides or shootings, closely timed in the time and place," Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said.

But police say as of now there is no obvious link.

The victim in the first shooting is identified as Tyheem Scales of Naugatuck, Connecticut. Police believe Scales was the intended target.

The homicides are the second and third of the new year in Bridgeport. Police on Tuesday promised stepped up patrols.

"We did it yesterday afternoon after the first incident, we did last night as well, and will continue to do it as long as we deem it necessary," Porter said.

