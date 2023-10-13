Leaked footage raises questions of ballot fraud in Bridgeport mayoral race

A judge in Connecticut began hearing testimony in a case challenging the result of primary race for the Mayor of Bridgeport. Marcus Solis has the story.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A preproduced video is at the center of a lawsuit and a state investigation in Connecticut.

The video shows a City Hall employee allegedly stuffing an absentee ballot box numerous times one week before September's Democratic primary in Bridgeport.

On election night, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was trailing his opponent by 487 votes.

The next morning, he declared victory after absentee ballot count put him ahead by 251 votes.

"The only way the other side was going to win was by stealing the election, and that's what they did," said mayoral candidate John Gomes. "Thank God, we hopefully have enough proof to overturn the results."

Challenger John Gomes is suing the results thrown out, hoping a judge will order a new primary.

The alleged fraud took place the early morning hours and was captured by City Hall cameras, which was leaked to the Gomes campaign.

"I do election cases all over the state," said William Bloss, Gomes' attorney. "This is the only city that has this type of problem."

On Thursday, a police captain testified the city has turned over thousands of hours of security footage.

Connecticut law does allow for designees to deposit ballots for all residents. Lawyers hired by the administration argue the video doesn't necessarily show election fraud.

"This is a court of law, and smoke does not equal fire unless you can prove it," said attorney John Kennelly.

