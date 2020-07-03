Cold case arrest: Bridgeport man charged in 1993 diner murder

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have cracked a 27-year-old case and making an arrest in the murder of a janitor.
44-year-old Danarius Dukes is accused of murdering 77-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Edwards in the Duchess Diner in Bridgeport back in 1993.
Investigators believe Dukes hid in a bathroom with a gun, waiting to get the manager alone to rob the business.
But when he came out, only Edwards was there.
Edwards worked as a night custodian at the diner.
Police say Dukes shot Edwards twice, once in the head and once in the chest.
Edwards' body was discovered the next morning, on December 6, 1993, by a delivery man.
Dukes was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and felony murder.
He is being held on $2 million bond.
