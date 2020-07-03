Cold case arrest: Bridgeport man charged in 1993 diner murder

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have cracked a 27-year-old case and making an arrest in the murder of a janitor.44-year-old Danarius Dukes is accused of murdering 77-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Edwards in the Duchess Diner in Bridgeport back in 1993.Investigators believe Dukes hid in a bathroom with a gun, waiting to get the manager alone to rob the business.But when he came out, only Edwards was there.Edwards worked as a night custodian at the diner.Police say Dukes shot Edwards twice, once in the head and once in the chest.Edwards' body was discovered the next morning, on December 6, 1993, by a delivery man.Dukes was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and felony murder.He is being held on $2 million bond.----------