Brittney Griner to share her story in ESPN documentary, exclusive interview with Robin Roberts

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner is ready to share her story. And she's partnering exclusively with ESPN and Disney Entertainment Television to do it.

In addition to sitting down for her first exclusive interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts, Griner's story will be told through a documentary feature from ESPN Films and a scripted series with ABC Signature.

"The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world," said Griner in a press release. "I'm proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that."

Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner, will serve as an executive producer on the projects. In the statement she said, "Throughout BG's detainment and in the time since, ESPN, ABC and Disney were supportive and caring in regards to the human side of this saga. Love and family were at the center of the fight to get BG home, and with that in mind, there is no better, more trusted partner to tell that story with us."

TIMELINE:A look at how Brittney Griner's detention in Russia unfolded

In February 2022, while returning to her Russian team during the WNBA off-season, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession and later sentenced to nine years in prison. Despite outcries from the international sporting community and designation by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained, Griner was held under harsh conditions and prevented from speaking with her family for nearly a year.

Dec. 8, 2023, marks the one-year anniversary since she was released.

The documentary will feature exclusive footage and rare archival material to tell her story, including the circumstances that led to her playing overseas, her detainment and separation from her wife, the fight to gain her freedom, and her advocacy for the release of other wrongful detainees.

Her life will also be developed for a limited series from ABC Signature.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN, ABC News, ABC Signature, and this station.