2023 Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview

NEW YORK -- Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award winner Danny Burstein for a half-hour sneak peek at the hottest shows hitting the stage this season, in ABC7's "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview."

Danny Burstein discusses playing the lead role in the Broadway play 'Pictures From Home,' about a son who photographs his parents on a journey to explore his own past.

Get the story behind those red donation buckets you sometimes see at Broadway shows, and the meaningful work the money supports.

Plus TONY Award winner Ben Platt talks about neo-Nazi protestors at his show Parade, and why he believes it's more important than ever to understand the production's true story of a Jewish man accused of murder.

We talk with Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin as his fresh version of Camelot hits the Broadway stage. And TV and film star Scott Foley gives an inside look at his role in The Thanksgiving Play...written by the first Native American woman ever to have a play produced on Broadway.

TONY winner Lin-Manuel Miranda sings the praises of the new Kander and Ebb musical New York, New York...which features classic songs plus new collaborations from him. Laura Linney talks about her touching play Summer, 1976. And we see Laurie Metcalf in her terrifying new play, Grey House, doing something you've never seen on Broadway before.

The special takes you inside Broadway's oldest and most exclusive gift shop for fascinating history and one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

Plus, a look at every exciting musical and play opening this spring season.

This is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway. ABC7's got it all!

We hope you can joing us for Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview 2023, on March 25th at 7pm - everywhere you watch ABC7NY.