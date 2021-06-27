coronavirus new york city

'Springsteen on Broadway' first full-capacity Broadway show since pandemic began

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- With most COVID restrictions lifted, the curtain was lifted on the first Broadway show with 100 percent capacity. It was one of many events this weekend around the city, as Sunday, spectators get ready for the annual Pride Parade.

Excited fans poured into the Saint James Theatre on Saturday night.

"I get emotional as tonight is the first night Broadway has opened, and I get to see Bruce Springsteen," said Carolyn Morano from Livingston, New Jersey.



The Boss himself was back live on stage in the production 'Springsteen on Broadway.'

"Nobody relates to me like Bruce, and his music touches deep within my soul," said John Spressler.

It was the first Broadway show at 100 percent capacity since the pandemic began.

"We are ready to be in the theater together," said Jujamcyn Theaters president Jordan Roth.

Adults had to show proof of FDA-approved vaccines - specifically Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The only exception was children under the age of 16.

However, some protested the theater's vaccination rule, saying the theater was 'separating people because some don't want to take a dangerous injection,"

Last Sunday, the Foo Fighters made music history by welcoming fully vaccinated fans back to Madison Square Garden. It was the first 100 percent capacity concert since March of 2020. Now, the New York State COVID positivity rate is at 0.40.

This weekend, Pride celebrations were underway at the historic Stonewall Inn. The parade is expected to draw big crowds on Sunday.

