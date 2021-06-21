coronavirus new york city

Foo Fighters hold first 100 percent capacity concert at Madison Square Garden

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Foo Fighters made COVID headlines on Sunday night, ringing in the first concert at Madison Square Garden at 100 percent capacity in 460 days.

As the city awakens from its pandemic-induced hibernation, signs of life are sprouting across all five boroughs.

On Friday, Yankee Stadium was bursting with excited fans - no more social distancing, no more mandatory masks. No policing for the vaccine.

On Monday, the Mets will follow suit, allowing 100 percent capacity at their doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

With positivity rates now hovering around .38% and vaccination rates above 70%, the number s are in the state's favor - this after New York was declared the epicenter of the deadly virus last year.

"I think it's important to go back to normal because we are to go on," said tourist Diana Pardo.

