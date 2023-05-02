MTA, city invest nearly $500M into Broadway Junction and surrounding area

The money will go towards improving station accessibility and creating more open, public space in the surrounding area.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The area around Broadway Junction in Brooklyn is getting a much-needed overhaul as part of an effort to bring economic opportunities to the community.

Mayor Eric Adams and MTA officials announced a nearly $500 million public investment to improve the transit hub and surrounding neighborhood.

"I fought to bring investments to this community when I was Brooklyn borough president, and as mayor, I am proud to say that we are getting it done," said Mayor Adams. "This process has been led by the people who live here, and our administration is completely committed to keeping the community front and center and delivering the quality of life the residents deserve."

The mayor said the project will create more than 2,300 construction jobs and give residents two new public plazas on either side of Van Sinderen Avenue and Fulton Street.

Part of the plan includes accessibility upgrades at the station complex, activating underutilized public spaces around Broadway Junction, and improving street safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Broadway Junction is the heart of the MTA," said Jamie Torres-Springer the President of Construction and Development for the MTA. "Through accessibility upgrades and other critical projects in the area, we're making investments that reflect that. We're proud to partner with the city on making East New York a priority for the future."

This investment builds on steps taken by the city and state to help bring opportunities for local businesses and residents in East New York.

There are more than 433 homes that have been completed or are currently under construction with an additional 1,700 homes projects to be completed.

Nearly all of the 433 homes are affordable to families earning less than 80% of the area median income, according to the city.

The city said all of the future housing construction will have to meet affordability requirements under Mandatory Inclusionary Housing laid out by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

"Today's historic commitment to Broadway Junction is a victory and a direct result of the years of organizing and advocacy by East New York residents," said New York City Councilmember Sandy Nurse. "These investments are decades overdue. East New York has suffered from public disinvestment and neglect, and today's $95 million city investment in the public realm finally addresses longstanding issues such as pedestrian safety, accessible sidewalks, traffic calming, lighting, and the lack of open public space for our community to enjoy.

The city expects to see over $11.6 billion in economic impact over the next 30 years with the improvements made through this investment.

