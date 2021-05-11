coronavirus new york city

Broadway shows 'Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' reopening dates announced on GMA

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Disney's 'Lion King' and other shows set for Broadway return

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway musicals 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked,' and 'The Lion King' jointly announced they are returning Sept.14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Gershwin Theatre and the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

The news was revealed Tuesday on GMA by cast members Alexandra Billings (aka Madame Morrible in Wicked), Krystal Joy Brown (aka Eliza in Hamilton) and L. Steven Taylor (a.k.a. Mufasa in The Lion King).


Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway shows will be allowed to open again in New York City on Sept. 14.

Tickets are currently on sale with theaters being sold at 100% capacity. Theaters can sell every seat, and they will then determine, based on demand, how and when they reopen.
Lauren Glassberg has more on the planned reopening of Broadway and new capacity rules for Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.


That means shows are likely to reopen on a rolling bases, with most opening in September.

Cuomo said he prefers theaters to require 100% vaccination but that the state cannot mandate the use of vaccinations that are under emergency use authorization.

"September is a long way away," he said. "They will have to make a market decision, because they need a high capacity. So see where we are in September, and they will have a range of options. My option that I like is 100% vaccine."
Gov. Cuomo made the Broadway annouement during his COVID briefing Wednesday.



The governor said the state will continue to work closely with Broadway industry partners to plan for the safe, successful return of this world-class cultural experience.

Eight new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations in New York this week with incentives.



