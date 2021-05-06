'Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission' a powerful new documentary

Broadway became an economic wasteland: hundreds of thousands of jobs lost and an economic toll totaling more than $1 billion.
Now, Eyewitness News pulls back the curtain on these statistics to show you the human cost in a powerful new documentary, '"Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission," chronicling the personal struggles of performers, florists, dry cleaners, and an ENT doctor who treats the voices of Broadway singers.
How have people survived? Will they still be around when curtains rise again this fall?
With the recent announcement heralding Broadway's return in the fall, Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger examines how Broadway has been forever changed and looks ahead to the revival of Broadway as a beacon of hope for a city that has suffered so much.
"There are so many hidden victims of the Broadway shutdown," said Josh Einiger in a special preview of the documentary. So many stories that haven't been told until now.
"Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission" will air on Saturday, May 22nd at 7:30 p.m. EST on Channel 7.
Act I and Act II of the documentary are now streaming on the ABC7NY apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. To stream, search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.