NYC officials celebrate newest phase of plan to upgrade public spaces along Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials opened the latest phase of the "Broadway Vision" plan that is improving public spaces and street safety in the heart of Manhattan.

The work completed this week adds two new plazas, shared streets and two-way bike connections along Broadway between West 25th Street and West 32nd Street.

Mayor Eric Adams' Broadway Vision plan aims to create safe and vibrant public spaces along Broadway - from Union Square to Columbus Circle and from Madison Square to Herald Square.

The stretch of Broadway now has several traffic-calming treatments and public space enhancements. The improvements will also help with parking, biking and pedestrian safety.

"Today, we are delivering major improvements along seven blocks of Broadway, reclaiming space for people to enjoy, and showing the world that New York City is back," Adams said. "People have talked about this project for years, and our administration got this work done in a few short months - ready for New Yorkers to enjoy this summer. And we are moving forward with even more permanent improvements to make an even larger stretch of this iconic street available to the public going forward. That's what we call promises made, promises kept."

The price tag for the project isn't cheap.

"We are not being cheap in doing it, $375 million in capital public space enhancement," Adams said.

The city's partnership with businesses in the area has helped ease the way for an enjoyable outdoor dining experience and an ideal setup for restaurant owners.

"By creating beautiful public spaces and improving the safety and experiences of pedestrians, this reimagining of our Broadway corridor is great for business and great for the community," said restaurant owner Sam Lip.

The next phase of the project will focus on capital improvements from West 21st Street to West 33rd Street.

Adams says every borough in NYC will experience a similar project like that of "Broadway Vision."

